DemonUK wrote: Just one glaring error. But I know you won't be able to say it yourself, Leigh have easily been the better of the two up to half time. No idea what the 2nd half will bring though

Hewer has been a mess around the ruck absolute lottery, 2 ridiculous errors. Leigh had to score them and there is no reason Les Catalans had to concede them but Hewer has has a massive influence on taking a one score game to a 3 score game.If i were a Leigh fan i would worry that without Hewer Les Catalans should have gone in only a try down in a game they shouldnt have been in.