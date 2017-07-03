WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Going to Fax?

Are you going to Fax game or not?

Poll runs till Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:59 am

Yes because I think Bulls will win
2
9%
Yes because I support the Bulls but expect them to lose
6
27%
Yes because I have to
0
No votes
No, I dont want to put money into Fax pockets
1
5%
No, we will get slaughtered on the pitch
3
14%
No I wont go to another away game till Cha-Lo tell us whats going on
3
14%
No I wont go to another game till we know which league we'll be in
1
5%
No, since Fax fans didnt come to Odsal, why should we go there
4
18%
No, but I'm not saying why
2
9%
 
Total votes : 22

Going to Fax?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:59 am
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 488
Location: Depends whose asking
Well, do we go or not?

Re: Going to Fax?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:50 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3225
Location: Bradford
I voted "No I wont go to another game till we know which league we'll be in"

I could have said: " I'm not going until Cha-Lo tell us what's going on". I suspect it will come out in the wash that they amount to the same thing!

Re: Going to Fax?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:26 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 488
Location: Depends whose asking
paulwalker71 wrote:
I voted "No I wont go to another game till we know which league we'll be in"

I could have said: " I'm not going until Cha-Lo tell us what's going on". I suspect it will come out in the wash that they amount to the same thing!


You could have selected both - I put the "2 votes" options on because I know sometimes the options arent always quite what we want to say

Re: Going to Fax?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:24 am
Smack him Jimmy
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 488
Location: Depends whose asking
Well according to the poll so far - 8 fans from this board are going to the fax game :lol: :lol:

Re: Going to Fax?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:22 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9455
Location: Bradbados
I didn't vote as I would be 'none of the above'.

I'm not going to Fax. I'd already decided to sack away games before last week, but as I've said before, I do tend flip flop on these decisions. I WAS in the act of re-considering but the loss of Lilley and Moore has entrenched my decision not to. I'll miss my pint or two in the Three Pigs but BCB it is.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bulliac, Bullsmad, debaser, Fr13daY, hereagain, Old_Northern, Smack him Jimmy, thepimp007 and 130 guests

