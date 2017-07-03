I didn't vote as I would be 'none of the above'.
I'm not going to Fax. I'd already decided to sack away games before last week, but as I've said before, I do tend flip flop on these decisions. I WAS in the act of re-considering but the loss of Lilley and Moore has entrenched my decision not to. I'll miss my pint or two in the Three Pigs but BCB it is.
