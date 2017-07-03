WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Going to Fax?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Going to Fax?

 
Post a reply

Are you going to Fax game or not?

Poll runs till Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:59 am

Yes because I think Bulls will win
1
11%
Yes because I support the Bulls but expect them to lose
3
33%
Yes because I have to
0
No votes
No, I dont want to put money into Fax pockets
0
No votes
No, we will get slaughtered on the pitch
2
22%
No I wont go to another away game till Cha-Lo tell us whats going on
2
22%
No I wont go to another game till we know which league we'll be in
0
No votes
No, since Fax fans didnt come to Odsal, why should we go there
1
11%
No, but I'm not saying why
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 9

Going to Fax?

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:59 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 483
Location: Depends whose asking
Well, do we go or not?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bull Mania, debaser, hereagain, Jabebby, Nothus, Old_Northern, RickyF1, Smack him Jimmy, smokinjoe and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,6051,62476,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
12
- 44CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
26
- 22NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
 < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM