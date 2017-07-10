WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:01 pm
Galloway got off to a poor start last year but I thought from around Round 9/10 he really picked up and did well in a struggling team. Think the fact he's an outside signing as opposed to a local lad and people just lazily sticking to their original view on people have been what's counted against him.

Let's not forget this year he's coming back from a serious injury and then lost a few weeks with a knee problem. He's done ok and will get better with more matches IMO. Apparently he came back from Australia a few weeks earlier than planned during pre season so he could work on getting himself back fit as soon as possible even leaving his family behind and coming by himself. That says something about the guy and shows how much he wants to do well here.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:02 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
you don't play a decade as a starting prop at an NRL club get Origin selections...... if you are a mug.



[cough]David Barnhill[/cough] :wink:
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:51 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
[cough]David Barnhill[/cough] :wink:


class act was Barnhill :lol:
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:44 pm
Frosties. wrote:
But he's not wrong is he? We looked miles better on Friday than we have for the majority of this season. You just know he will bring Mcguire & JJB back in because that's how it is.

I'm mostly hoping that Keinhorst could return which would be a massive boost.


Are you now glad he did bring back McGuire & JJB?
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:45 pm
Gotcha wrote:
We are better off the has beens not returning.


Do you still believe that?
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:24 am
Maybe he doesn't, but I wouldn't be surprised if the older guys upped their efforts after the younger players did well the previous week. We haven't played particularly well since Warrington - about 5 games before Sts. It certainly doesn't harm anyone to know that nobody is indispensable.
