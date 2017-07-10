Galloway got off to a poor start last year but I thought from around Round 9/10 he really picked up and did well in a struggling team. Think the fact he's an outside signing as opposed to a local lad and people just lazily sticking to their original view on people have been what's counted against him.



Let's not forget this year he's coming back from a serious injury and then lost a few weeks with a knee problem. He's done ok and will get better with more matches IMO. Apparently he came back from Australia a few weeks earlier than planned during pre season so he could work on getting himself back fit as soon as possible even leaving his family behind and coming by himself. That says something about the guy and shows how much he wants to do well here.