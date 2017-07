rollin thunder wrote: some of the criticism of Galloway was justified at the time, but most people agreed he got better as the season went on and clearly prefers a dry track and warmer weather. plus both this season and last did not get a string of games together too much in first half of season he looks better with a good run of games under his belt. happy enough for me, solid prop but no world beater (although his has kangaroo caps)

I am with Biff on this one. He got unjustified criticism last year and his work was unappreciated by many who just waded in. He is an old fashioned solid prop who does a lot of the hard graft with few errors and would be one of my starting props.