Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:15 pm
WF Rhino
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 304
Stevie Ward was the best left centre and right centre out there today, showed a lot of creativity with ball in hand on both sides of the pitch.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:00 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15460
Location: On the road
I didn't go the game as I was returning from holiday but the first half Leeds sounded superb - hopefully this is the pick up in form they needed.

With 9 games to the play offs against the better sides it will a test of how competitive this side is with Wigan getting back to something like their best and Saints picking up a few wins
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:26 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 256
Hearing McGuire had a very good game. Can anyone tell me how lilley did when he got on?

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 9:45 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22197
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
I'd like to give special mention to the try saving tackle from Ryan Hall in the first half. Phenomenal effort.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:04 am
Gotcha
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15063
Joshheff90 wrote:
Hearing McGuire had a very good game. Can anyone tell me how lilley did when he got on?


Very good. But McGuire was superb first half with the momentum. Best player out there.

Parcell and Cuthbertson were brilliant all game, and Hall came up with some big moments. Think Galloway is getting better each week also.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 6:57 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 547
Biff Tannen wrote:
Got to focus on going for 2nd spot now for me and getting that home play off fixture. Big game against Hull now as i think they are the biggest threat to us for that place. If we can win our home games from here that may well be enough.


Yeah agree with that. The top 8 looks trickier this year as those teams in 6th-8th won't be giving up like in previous seasons. Salford are struggling now and I think that's 4 losses from 5 in the league with a cup win inbetween and could see more losses with the semi final on the horizon distracting them, if they were to actually get to the final then they could really free fall.

Likewise whoever wins our semi final could take a hit inter league but if we can beat Hull on Friday it would give us a bit of a gap over them to work with.

Interesting to see how Cas manage the end of the Top 8's. It's looking like they'll claim the LLS with 4 maybe 5 games to spare. They'll obviously want to rest key players then to keep them fresh for the playoffs, the key for Powell is getting the balance right between resting players but making sure you take momentum into the playoffs.
