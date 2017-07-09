Biff Tannen wrote: Got to focus on going for 2nd spot now for me and getting that home play off fixture. Big game against Hull now as i think they are the biggest threat to us for that place. If we can win our home games from here that may well be enough.

Yeah agree with that. The top 8 looks trickier this year as those teams in 6th-8th won't be giving up like in previous seasons. Salford are struggling now and I think that's 4 losses from 5 in the league with a cup win inbetween and could see more losses with the semi final on the horizon distracting them, if they were to actually get to the final then they could really free fall.Likewise whoever wins our semi final could take a hit inter league but if we can beat Hull on Friday it would give us a bit of a gap over them to work with.Interesting to see how Cas manage the end of the Top 8's. It's looking like they'll claim the LLS with 4 maybe 5 games to spare. They'll obviously want to rest key players then to keep them fresh for the playoffs, the key for Powell is getting the balance right between resting players but making sure you take momentum into the playoffs.