best first half performance that the rhinos have played in 2 seasons today imo,our movement from dummy half was lightning quick, parcell and cuthbo seemed telepathic with their link up play
too many players to mention but imo
moon was absolutely sublime today with his silky attack and was my mom
stevie ward was very good
magsy had his best game of the season for me
jonesy also scored an 80m try side stepping the fb too,doesn't get any better
jack walker was very good again and we need to get this kid signed up asap,although the salary that leigh have offered him is obscene for a young kid and will be very tempting for him (especially with the advice that his agent will be offering)
i would love murdock massilla in our side as he's unstoppable close to the line