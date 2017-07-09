best first half performance that the rhinos have played in 2 seasons today imo,our movement from dummy half was lightning quick, parcell and cuthbo seemed telepathic with their link up playtoo many players to mention but imomoon was absolutely sublime today with his silky attack and was my momstevie ward was very goodmagsy had his best game of the season for mejonesy also scored an 80m try side stepping the fb too,doesn't get any betterjack walker was very good again and we need to get this kid signed up asap,although the salary that leigh have offered him is obscene for a young kid and will be very tempting for him (especially with the advice that his agent will be offering)i would love murdock massilla in our side as he's unstoppable close to the line