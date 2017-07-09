WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:19 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 20115
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
rhino65 wrote:
Hope you've had a good weekend, enjoy the result for what it is/ means, that is without the usual dig.


cracking weekend thanks. and let's hope its leeds stepping it up before the semi final.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:29 pm
rhino65
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010
Posts: 150
That's the spirit tad!

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:35 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5315
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Near as dammit confirmed a top 4 spot at the split and 4 home fixtures with that win.

If we can back up this win with 2 points vs Hull next week then I think we've got one foot in the end of season playoffs.


Got to focus on going for 2nd spot now for me and getting that home play off fixture. Big game against Hull now as i think they are the biggest threat to us for that place. If we can win our home games from here that may well be enough.
RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:47 pm
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 20115
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
rhino65 wrote:
at nearly 52 having 6 hours sleep in 2.5 days is getting bloody harder pal.
can I recommend the white water rafting at tees barrage. about £50 for 2 hours and worth every penny. you get chance get some mates together and book it. amazing

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:51 pm
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
Posts: 1529
Biff Tannen wrote:
That coast to coast beer was a nice tipple, wants to be £4.80 a pint

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:03 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5315
Location: Hill Valley
rollin thunder wrote:
That coast to coast beer was a nice tipple, wants to be £4.80 a pint


:thumb:
RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:21 pm
Jonesy's a Legend
Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008
Posts: 1723
Location: in the stanningley club house
best first half performance that the rhinos have played in 2 seasons today imo,our movement from dummy half was lightning quick, parcell and cuthbo seemed telepathic with their link up play

too many players to mention but imo
moon was absolutely sublime today with his silky attack and was my mom
stevie ward was very good
magsy had his best game of the season for me
jonesy also scored an 80m try side stepping the fb too,doesn't get any better :lol:
jack walker was very good again and we need to get this kid signed up asap,although the salary that leigh have offered him is obscene for a young kid and will be very tempting for him (especially with the advice that his agent will be offering)

i would love murdock massilla in our side as he's unstoppable close to the line
Brian McDermott paraphrased Peter Fox.
"He'd say if we had 13 Bernard Dwyers we wouldn't lose many RL games. It's the same for us with JJB"

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 6:33 pm
rhino65
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010
Posts: 150
tad rhino wrote:
at nearly 52 having 6 hours sleep in 2.5 days is getting bloody harder pal.
can I recommend the white water rafting at tees barrage. about £50 for 2 hours and worth every penny. you get chance get some mates together and book it. amazing


tad' I'm also a 65er, but I spent last night watching Embrace at Halifax Boxing Club. White water rafting is definitely in the past!!
