Gotcha wrote: :lol: had Toovey not got hold of Lilley, does anyone seriously believe he would have had a future at Leeds?

Another of your backhanders against our club and coach I suppose. But although Lilley played well the other night he didn't do anything new and has has always had a pretty good short kicking game. I am sure will benefit from Toovey's experience but a bit soon to suggest he has become a much better player already.Whereas the Man of the Match performance came from young Walker who is coached by Leeds.