RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:58 pm
Juan Cornetto
Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4517
Location: Living the Dream
Gotcha wrote:
:lol: had Toovey not got hold of Lilley, does anyone seriously believe he would have had a future at Leeds?


Another of your backhanders against our club and coach I suppose. But although Lilley played well the other night he didn't do anything new and has has always had a pretty good short kicking game. I am sure will benefit from Toovey's experience but a bit soon to suggest he has become a much better player already.

Whereas the Man of the Match performance came from young Walker who is coached by Leeds.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:12 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7744
Hearing that Liam Sutcliffe is out for about 6 weeks with his hamstring injury, that's a blow for him, especially with Keinhorst back next week.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:57 pm
chapylad
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3183
Location: location, location
And Keinhorst is going to take a few weeks to get match fit.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:59 am
Stevosfalseteeth
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 560
Sutcliffe is two weeks. Keinhorst has done everything except use his hand for 12 weeks. Both will be good to go for the super 8s

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:26 am
rhinos21
Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1021
Will be interesting to see if monk goes back to the centre or Lilley to the bench.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:05 am
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 541
It's been a curse this year has the left centre position, how many have we played there?

Moon, Keinhorst. Sutcliffe, Hall, Handley, Ward and Ablett in the Boxing Day game.

Similar to Saints a few years ago when they went through about 7 FB's.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 12:50 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7744
Walker
Briscoe Watkins Ward Hall
Mcguire Moon
Galloway Parcell Singleton
JJB Ablett
Cuthbertson

Lilley Walters Garbutt Mullally

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 1:45 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 541
No Golding again but he is warming up as 18th man so must be close for the next game.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 2:56 pm
WF Rhino
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 303
After a fairly uninspiring first 10 minutes we have completely dominated them in every department. We're running hard, moving the ball wide and early and our kicking game has been class.

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 2:58 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 541
One of our best 40 mins for a long time.

Maybe JJB was inspired by beng called a has been ;)
