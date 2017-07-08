WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 3:58 pm
Gotcha wrote:
:lol: had Toovey not got hold of Lilley, does anyone seriously believe he would have had a future at Leeds?


Another of your backhanders against our club and coach I suppose. But although Lilley played well the other night he didn't do anything new and has has always had a pretty good short kicking game. I am sure will benefit from Toovey's experience but a bit soon to suggest he has become a much better player already.

Whereas the Man of the Match performance came from young Walker who is coached by Leeds.
Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:12 pm
Hearing that Liam Sutcliffe is out for about 6 weeks with his hamstring injury, that's a blow for him, especially with Keinhorst back next week.

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 7:57 pm
And Keinhorst is going to take a few weeks to get match fit.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 5:59 am
Sutcliffe is two weeks. Keinhorst has done everything except use his hand for 12 weeks. Both will be good to go for the super 8s

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 10:26 am
Will be interesting to see if monk goes back to the centre or Lilley to the bench.

Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 11:05 am
It's been a curse this year has the left centre position, how many have we played there?

Moon, Keinhorst. Sutcliffe, Hall, Handley, Ward and Ablett in the Boxing Day game.

Similar to Saints a few years ago when they went through about 7 FB's.
