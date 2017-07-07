WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:21 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 893
Golding on the wing and Walker to full back for me. Walker deserves to keep his spot and Golding is still carrying an injury.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:01 pm
marathonman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 563
brian Mac, discussing Walker's new contract more or less said ' accept it or go somewhere else now' Not too hopeful of keeping him really.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 4:11 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4516
Location: Living the Dream
chapylad wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Hall
Walker
Moon
McGuire
Galloway
Parcell
Garbutt
Ward
Ablett
JJB

Lilley
Cuthbertson
Mullally
Singleton

What is this obsession with leaving Baldwinson and or Ormandroyd out and bringing in Walters.
Does Walters wipe the coaches ar$e on a morning?


You over look the fact that Walters is a second rower while the other two are props with 3 others that will bench before them so they fulfill different jobs.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:09 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 531
marathonman wrote:
brian Mac, discussing Walker's new contract more or less said ' accept it or go somewhere else now' Not too hopeful of keeping him really.


This from McDermott on Lilley's new deal today....

"He is passionate about the Rhinos, having supported the team since childhood, and I know this new contract means a great deal to him. Importantly for us as a club, it also demonstrates to other young players that the rewards are there for them if they work hard and achieve with the Rhinos."

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:40 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15061
:lol: had Toovey not got hold of Lilley, does anyone seriously believe he would have had a future at Leeds?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:44 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7738
Golding/Walker
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Lilley
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ablett Ward
JJB

Cuthbertson Garbutt Mullally A Sutcliffe

I cannot see Golding, McGuire, Lilley & Walker all in the same squad, for me one of them has to drop out.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:53 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 147
I seriously hope Toovey didn't get hold of Lilley.....there are laws against that.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:57 pm
Joshheff90 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jun 04, 2015 8:05 pm
Posts: 255
Walker
Golding Watkins moon hall
McGuire Lilly
Galloway parcell cuthbertson
Ablett ward
JJB

Briscoe
Singleton
Garbutt
Mullally

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:17 pm
PrinterThe Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 531
Gotcha wrote:
:lol: had Toovey not got hold of Lilley, does anyone seriously believe he would have had a future at Leeds?


Maybe, maybe not.

Young player has gone on loan and done well and it's helped his parent club chances.

Happens quite a lot in sport you know.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], Barrett was robbed, Clearwing, Dadsylad, Fieldheadrhino, Frosties., Gotcha, Joshheff90, Norton123, nottinghamtiger, PrinterThe, rhino65, suffolk rhinos, taxi4stevesmith, WF Rhino and 198 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,9681,82776,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
14
- 12SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM