rugbyleague88 wrote: Golding should never have been given a 5 yr contract when so unproven. Walker has offered more this season than Golding.



Lot of talk about Golding's 5 year deal. Does anybody seriously think he's got an iron grip on the 1 shirt that he won't lose? Or that Warrington etc. don't have the likes of Ratchford who will be even harder to displace?



I find it amazing how after 3 decent games Walker is now thought of as the best full back to have ever played for Leeds and then people on here start slagging off Golding.

FFS Golding when he came in to the side last year showed some pretty good attacking flair too.

He has worked hard on his defense and saved a fair amount of try's similar to Hardaker did for us.

Walker is 17 and is showing bags of talent and is a great prospect that Leeds should do all they can to keep.

But let's not stick the knife into Golding as he too has talent and has not let us down this season like some more experienced players have.

For me Walker will make a good half back and in the future will and should play in the same team as Golding.

So how about us getting behind both of them hey? Neruda

well said.

well said.

some people here wrote Golding off before this season even started, so are quick to call him crap once again



Completely agree.



I would like to see Golding linking more with the attack but i just think he is following out the orders of Mac who seems to like his FB's to play a safety game bringing the ball back in the main, which is a shame as Golding is never going to be a meter maker with his size but i think he could have a big say in attacking plays given the orders.



Completely agree.

I would like to see Golding linking more with the attack but i just think he is following out the orders of Mac who seems to like his FB's to play a safety game bringing the ball back in the main, which is a shame as Golding is never going to be a meter maker with his size but i think he could have a big say in attacking plays given the orders.

You only have to look at Zak at Cas now to see this is down to the way we play. Zak had the advantage of being a line breaker so still stood out with us but it will be difficult for Golding to ever really stand out in our current system (whatever that is ). I would wager him being a revelation given an attacking role in a proper structure like Cas and Wigan have, but hey ho it is what it is with Mac while he is here, not gonna change now. As you say, his defence can't be faulted and he is still learning himself.

The use or non-use of Golding at full back is a bit bonkers really. With Hardaker it may have made sense to use him purely as a runner, because he's very good at it. But as you say, that will never be Golding's strength. In his early appearances he looked more like a halfback at fullback - playing to his strengths would mean giving him a playmaking role in attacking moves. Not doing so is plain odd.

