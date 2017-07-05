WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:08 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 523
rugbyleague88 wrote:
Golding should never have been given a 5 yr contract when so unproven. Walker has offered more this season than Golding.


Lot of talk about Golding's 5 year deal. Does anybody seriously think he's got an iron grip on the 1 shirt that he won't lose? Or that Warrington etc. don't have the likes of Ratchford who will be even harder to displace?

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:45 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002
Posts: 3181
Location: location, location
I find it amazing how after 3 decent games Walker is now thought of as the best full back to have ever played for Leeds and then people on here start slagging off Golding.
FFS Golding when he came in to the side last year showed some pretty good attacking flair too.
He has worked hard on his defense and saved a fair amount of try's similar to Hardaker did for us.
Walker is 17 and is showing bags of talent and is a great prospect that Leeds should do all they can to keep.
But let's not stick the knife into Golding as he too has talent and has not let us down this season like some more experienced players have.
For me Walker will make a good half back and in the future will and should play in the same team as Golding.
So how about us getting behind both of them hey?

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:53 pm
Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2009
Posts: 204
well said.
some people here wrote Golding off before this season even started, so are quick to call him crap once again :roll:

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:59 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011
Posts: 712
RhinoLaney wrote:
Best place to park?!
I.E not anywhere near the Stadium Car Park which takes you weeks to get out of?!


Best 2 options.....

Eccles Rugby Club -15ish minute walk to the ground.

Barton Airport - 10 mins max walk to the ground.

I'm too lazy to post any links but I'm sure you can find them online.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:18 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5310
Location: Hill Valley
Completely agree.

I would like to see Golding linking more with the attack but i just think he is following out the orders of Mac who seems to like his FB's to play a safety game bringing the ball back in the main, which is a shame as Golding is never going to be a meter maker with his size but i think he could have a big say in attacking plays given the orders.

You only have to look at Zak at Cas now to see this is down to the way we play. Zak had the advantage of being a line breaker so still stood out with us but it will be difficult for Golding to ever really stand out in our current system (whatever that is :) ). I would wager him being a revelation given an attacking role in a proper structure like Cas and Wigan have, but hey ho it is what it is with Mac while he is here, not gonna change now. As you say, his defence can't be faulted and he is still learning himself.
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:40 am
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002
Posts: 8154
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
The use or non-use of Golding at full back is a bit bonkers really. With Hardaker it may have made sense to use him purely as a runner, because he's very good at it. But as you say, that will never be Golding's strength. In his early appearances he looked more like a halfback at fullback - playing to his strengths would mean giving him a playmaking role in attacking moves. Not doing so is plain odd.
