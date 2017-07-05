I find it amazing how after 3 decent games Walker is now thought of as the best full back to have ever played for Leeds and then people on here start slagging off Golding.

FFS Golding when he came in to the side last year showed some pretty good attacking flair too.

He has worked hard on his defense and saved a fair amount of try's similar to Hardaker did for us.

Walker is 17 and is showing bags of talent and is a great prospect that Leeds should do all they can to keep.

But let's not stick the knife into Golding as he too has talent and has not let us down this season like some more experienced players have.

For me Walker will make a good half back and in the future will and should play in the same team as Golding.

So how about us getting behind both of them hey?