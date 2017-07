tad rhino wrote: on here? I don't think so.

I spoke to a youth coach I know at another club who have spoken to walker. they've offered double. he couldn't believe what leeds offered given he's so highly rated

Translation - i don't know .Was it the same contact that told you Burrow was going to Cas and Ablett was retiring?What is a concern is that he says that he hasn't signed yet because he sees himself as a fullback and Golding has just agreed a long term deal. He looks real quality and although he still looks a bit lightweight to play every week i hope that he is selected on merit and it is made clear that he is a member of the 1st team squad. Hopefully that will help to persuade him to sign, if only for the next couple of seasons to begin with, to see how things pan out.