tad rhino wrote: he feels full back is his best position and would like specialist coaching to help him improve. if you think wanting to become a better player is getting above himself then I guess most of the squad should leave

I would think that wanting to be a better player was an integral pre-requisite to keeping him at all. Similarly important would be the ability to work with and trust his coaches.Walker is 17, the most important thing he could possibly learn at that age is that he knows absolutely nothing and certainly not enough to be dictating his coaches.