Sal Paradise wrote:
How can other players demand an opportunity when the coaches are determined to select the old guard. If a young player has a bad game he gets dropped yet an older player has a bad game and they continue to get selected - that isn't equitable.
The problem in the second row is the coach has picked the older players so what chance has younger back row forwards got of displacing them. Baldwinson is typical of the younger players who are not treated fairly by the coach - he could play 13 very happily but if Delaney, JJB and Ablett are fit even Ward would struggle to get selected.
I agree with your first sentence and I don't think Mac gives younger (unproven) players a fair crack without an injury crisis forcing his hand
BUT, McGuire and JJB both deserve a place in the team this year on merit
Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:56 pm
Northern Rail industrial action this weekend. 8th 9th 10th July.
If your travelling by
Mr Stevensons. Splendid locomotive invention.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:39 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Sal which young back rowers would you select before JJB? Which young 7 or 9 would you pick before Burrow on the bench? The truth is we do not have the youngsters yet with sufficient quality to replace Burrow, Maguire and JJB.
Players with class do not need many games to prove they have it e.g. Walker and Golding have made sufficient impact to demand a place while others have not.
I would agree look at Cas and their halves - Leeds couldn't spot it?
If Golding is fit Walker will not play again this season - yet this is a young half back who cannot get a start because the coach would prefer to play a centre out of position and compensate for at by playing a winger out of position.
Walker could play on the wing but that will be blocked by Briscoe a player who I have seen have a decent game for 18 months? This is the issue with a coach under pressure who seldom wants to take the risk.
There has to be an explanation why Leeds get the cream of the junior players in West Yorks. yet so few develop into SL standard players?
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:45 am
Just seen Salford snapped up Manu Vatuvei for next year. will be a handful feeding off Lui and Carney.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:19 am
christopher wrote:
I'm thinking of driving over on Sunday, what's the best option for parking?
wow that's some drive from Sydney, what time you leaving
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:14 am
We are talking about this season so the Cas halves are irrelevant.
Golding has been a big success and has been given a new contract so it is not unreasonable for him to be selected if fit and in form. I agree Walker looks to have the class and ability to become a big star and we should make every effort to also give him a decent contract and perhaps he or Golding could get a run in the halves or at centre. But he sort of proves my point. Despite only having had only a few first team chances Walker has shown like most class players that he has what it takes. But this should not mean our policy is to play the youngest players before other with more experience and proven abilities. Walker is still very young and should not be overplayed at senior level.
Yes Moon has been played out of position but you have to agree he has been the main attacking engine this year and a big success so it is a big decision to risk moving him back to centre just yet. Having said that I would like to see Walker or Golding have some time at half back for perhaps part of a game and see how they go
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:36 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I would like to see Walker or Golding have some time at half back for perhaps part of a game and see how they go
What have you seen in Golding's game that suggests he might make a half?
Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:55 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
I would agree look at Cas and their halves - Leeds couldn't spot it?
If Golding is fit Walker will not play again this season - yet this is a young half back who cannot get a start because the coach would prefer to play a centre out of position and compensate for at by playing a winger out of position.
Walker could play on the wing but that will be blocked by Briscoe a player who I have seen have a decent game for 18 months? This is the issue with a coach under pressure who seldom wants to take the risk.
There has to be an explanation why Leeds get the cream of the junior players in West Yorks. yet so few develop into SL standard players?
Already complaining about a 17 year old not getting enough games.
Golding probably will start at FB when fit, but how old is Golding and how experienced? If we hadn't given him the shirt when Hardaker left and instead signed someone for FB we'd have people complaining he wasn't given a chance, half a season in and people already want him out because they've seen a shinier and newer toy they like.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:26 am
Unbelievable isn't it.
Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:31 am
PrinterThe wrote:
Already complaining about a 17 year old not getting enough games.
Golding probably will start at FB when fit, but how old is Golding and how experienced? If we hadn't given him the shirt when Hardaker left and instead signed someone for FB we'd have people complaining he wasn't given a chance, half a season in and people already want him out because they've seen a shinier and newer toy they like.
Agree, Walker has shown some good signs early, that is great and hopefully it leads to swift action from the club and getting him tied down to a long deal. He has a long way to go before becoming a first team regular though. That said, i think there is a case for putting one of Golding or Walker on the wing over Briscoe in coming weeks, He has terrible at times and needs a wake up call.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
