If Golding is fit Walker will not play again this season - yet this is a young half back who cannot get a start because the coach would prefer to play a centre out of position and compensate for at by playing a winger out of position.



Walker could play on the wing but that will be blocked by Briscoe a player who I have seen have a decent game for 18 months? This is the issue with a coach under pressure who seldom wants to take the risk.



There has to be an explanation why Leeds get the cream of the junior players in West Yorks. yet so few develop into SL standard players?

We are talking about this season so the Cas halves are irrelevant.Golding has been a big success and has been given a new contract so it is not unreasonable for him to be selected if fit and in form. I agree Walker looks to have the class and ability to become a big star and we should make every effort to also give him a decent contract and perhaps he or Golding could get a run in the halves or at centre. But he sort of proves my point. Despite only having had only a few first team chances Walker has shown like most class players that he has what it takes. But this should not mean our policy is to play the youngest players before other with more experience and proven abilities. Walker is still very young and should not be overplayed at senior level.Yes Moon has been played out of position but you have to agree he has been the main attacking engine this year and a big success so it is a big decision to risk moving him back to centre just yet. Having said that I would like to see Walker or Golding have some time at half back for perhaps part of a game and see how they go