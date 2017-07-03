WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:12 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1183
Sal Paradise wrote:
How can other players demand an opportunity when the coaches are determined to select the old guard. If a young player has a bad game he gets dropped yet an older player has a bad game and they continue to get selected - that isn't equitable.

The problem in the second row is the coach has picked the older players so what chance has younger back row forwards got of displacing them. Baldwinson is typical of the younger players who are not treated fairly by the coach - he could play 13 very happily but if Delaney, JJB and Ablett are fit even Ward would struggle to get selected.


I agree with your first sentence and I don't think Mac gives younger (unproven) players a fair crack without an injury crisis forcing his hand

BUT, McGuire and JJB both deserve a place in the team this year on merit

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:56 pm
ANTWERP RED Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 25, 2005 12:33 pm
Posts: 394
Location: Berlin , I'm not a wierdy beardy trust fund kid.
Northern Rail industrial action this weekend. 8th 9th 10th July.
If your travelling by
Mr Stevensons. Splendid locomotive invention.
I Remember When Sydney died of Sodomy in Singapore,
We Buried him the Cupboard.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:39 am
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15443
Location: On the road
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Sal which young back rowers would you select before JJB? Which young 7 or 9 would you pick before Burrow on the bench? The truth is we do not have the youngsters yet with sufficient quality to replace Burrow, Maguire and JJB.

Players with class do not need many games to prove they have it e.g. Walker and Golding have made sufficient impact to demand a place while others have not.


I would agree look at Cas and their halves - Leeds couldn't spot it?

If Golding is fit Walker will not play again this season - yet this is a young half back who cannot get a start because the coach would prefer to play a centre out of position and compensate for at by playing a winger out of position.

Walker could play on the wing but that will be blocked by Briscoe a player who I have seen have a decent game for 18 months? This is the issue with a coach under pressure who seldom wants to take the risk.

There has to be an explanation why Leeds get the cream of the junior players in West Yorks. yet so few develop into SL standard players?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Barrie's Glass Eye, Dadsylad, fanstanningley, Hillbilly_Red, LukeLeedsRhinos, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, Sal Paradise, Stevosfalseteeth, unknownlegend, xparksider and 148 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,1241,43476,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM