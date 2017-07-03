Juan Cornetto wrote: Sal which young back rowers would you select before JJB? Which young 7 or 9 would you pick before Burrow on the bench? The truth is we do not have the youngsters yet with sufficient quality to replace Burrow, Maguire and JJB.



Players with class do not need many games to prove they have it e.g. Walker and Golding have made sufficient impact to demand a place while others have not.

I would agree look at Cas and their halves - Leeds couldn't spot it?If Golding is fit Walker will not play again this season - yet this is a young half back who cannot get a start because the coach would prefer to play a centre out of position and compensate for at by playing a winger out of position.Walker could play on the wing but that will be blocked by Briscoe a player who I have seen have a decent game for 18 months? This is the issue with a coach under pressure who seldom wants to take the risk.There has to be an explanation why Leeds get the cream of the junior players in West Yorks. yet so few develop into SL standard players?