Sal Paradise wrote:

How can other players demand an opportunity when the coaches are determined to select the old guard. If a young player has a bad game he gets dropped yet an older player has a bad game and they continue to get selected - that isn't equitable.



The problem in the second row is the coach has picked the older players so what chance has younger back row forwards got of displacing them. Baldwinson is typical of the younger players who are not treated fairly by the coach - he could play 13 very happily but if Delaney, JJB and Ablett are fit even Ward would struggle to get selected.