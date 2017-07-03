I don't think the club should tell JJB or Burrow to leave. But it probably has got to the stage where they need to be understand that from next season they may not be automatic selections, and their performances will be treated as such - i.e. if they're not playing well enough they'll end up playing for Fev or Bradford. If they're genuinely happy to be treated the same as anyone else then they should be welcome to stay. I'd put Ablett in that category as well (his defence can be awful and well below what it should be IMO).



McGuire is slightly different because halfback is so key. TBH that decision may need to be taken out of his hands.



More generally we seem to have too many pointless fillers in the squad - Walters and Delaney ATM, albeit for different reasons, but they also need to firmly decide on the likes of Ormondroyd and Baldwinson as well. There is zero point in having both of these lads hanging around to get 10 minutes every 4 games. The same is true of any of the fringe backs as well - if BM doesn't intend to use them unless its an emergency, lets move on to the next generation of players from the Academy.