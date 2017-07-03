WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:16 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
I don't think the club should tell JJB or Burrow to leave. But it probably has got to the stage where they need to be understand that from next season they may not be automatic selections, and their performances will be treated as such - i.e. if they're not playing well enough they'll end up playing for Fev or Bradford. If they're genuinely happy to be treated the same as anyone else then they should be welcome to stay. I'd put Ablett in that category as well (his defence can be awful and well below what it should be IMO).

McGuire is slightly different because halfback is so key. TBH that decision may need to be taken out of his hands.

More generally we seem to have too many pointless fillers in the squad - Walters and Delaney ATM, albeit for different reasons, but they also need to firmly decide on the likes of Ormondroyd and Baldwinson as well. There is zero point in having both of these lads hanging around to get 10 minutes every 4 games. The same is true of any of the fringe backs as well - if BM doesn't intend to use them unless its an emergency, lets move on to the next generation of players from the Academy.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:40 am
RhinoLaney User avatar
Best place to park?!
I.E not anywhere near the Stadium Car Park which takes you weeks to get out of?!
PHIL CLARKE: "THE BULLS ARE BACK" :-)

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:47 pm
Think even if Golding is fully fit Jack Walker deserves to keep his place in the team after the man of the match performance last week.
He has offered more in attack in the few games than Golding has all season and he was almost faultless with his defence too.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:31 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Gotcha wrote:
How is it more diplomatic? I said on the last page I told him his time is up and he needs to walk away, that is a has been, as I defined. Not sure what the nickers in a twist is. Some on here think you can't tell people straight, but sorry but I always say how it is. If you watch rugby am this week you may well see the pair of us messing about with the challenge cup trophy, as they were filming.


Well I am sure JJB showed his class and answered you with the respect that you didn't show him. He will have met plenty of loud mouthed braggarts before so will have had practice at humouring know-alls that "told him straight"
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:40 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Sal Paradise wrote:
Whilst I agree they have all made a massive contribution to the club this is professional sport and as such you cannot have the tail wagging the dog. It isn't fair that players well passed their best prevent opportunities for younger players to progress and maximise their optimum earning years.

So if all three said look we want to play until we are 40 that would be ok with you?


But though past their best they should continue to play until other players demand their places with consistent quality performances.

Apart from Ward who is a better back rower than JJB? And who covers 9 and 7 and offers the same impact from the bench as Burrow" While we all know our weaknesses at half back and game management that have allowed McGuire to keep his spot when fit.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:46 pm
christopher User avatar
I'm thinking of driving over on Sunday, what's the best option for parking?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:19 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Juan Cornetto wrote:
But though past their best they should continue to play until other players demand their places with consistent quality performances.

Apart from Ward who is a better back rower than JJB? And who covers 9 and 7 and offers the same impact from the bench as Burrow" While we all know our weaknesses at half back and game management that have allowed McGuire to keep his spot when fit.


How can other players demand an opportunity when the coaches are determined to select the old guard. If a young player has a bad game he gets dropped yet an older player has a bad game and they continue to get selected - that isn't equitable.

The problem in the second row is the coach has picked the older players so what chance has younger back row forwards got of displacing them. Baldwinson is typical of the younger players who are not treated fairly by the coach - he could play 13 very happily but if Delaney, JJB and Ablett are fit even Ward would struggle to get selected.
Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:23 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Sal Paradise wrote:
How can other players demand an opportunity when the coaches are determined to select the old guard. If a young player has a bad game he gets dropped yet an older player has a bad game and they continue to get selected - that isn't equitable.

The problem in the second row is the coach has picked the older players so what chance has younger back row forwards got of displacing them. Baldwinson is typical of the younger players who are not treated fairly by the coach - he could play 13 very happily but if Delaney, JJB and Ablett are fit even Ward would struggle to get selected.


Sal Stevie Ward would be the first back rower chosen to start when fully fit
