If McGuire goes round again, I struggle to see where we fit everyone in, even if Burrow retires. You have to assume Myler and McGuire would start if both were around. Maybe Lilley gets Burrow's bench spot? What happens to Sutty as I assume Moon goes back to centre and you have Golding/walker for FB, does Sutty then have to put up with being a non-first choice utility (Maybe 3rd choice fb, 4th choice centre if Keinhorst is fit).
Maybe he moves into the pack, but even then the back row is pretty crowded. FWIW I think his best game this year came in the second row, can't remember who it was against though, but it was at headingley.