Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:20 pm
Walters is still getting a game for Fev (so isn't injured) but isn't getting in our 19 anymore. Even Thursday he wasn't anywhere to be seen and Alex Sutcliffe was 18th man so looks likely Walters will be gone at season end.

Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:46 pm
Looks like McGuire will make 2018 his last apparently, but Burrow will be retiring according to internet rumours.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:51 pm
If McGuire goes round again, I struggle to see where we fit everyone in, even if Burrow retires. You have to assume Myler and McGuire would start if both were around. Maybe Lilley gets Burrow's bench spot? What happens to Sutty as I assume Moon goes back to centre and you have Golding/walker for FB, does Sutty then have to put up with being a non-first choice utility (Maybe 3rd choice fb, 4th choice centre if Keinhorst is fit).

Maybe he moves into the pack, but even then the back row is pretty crowded. FWIW I think his best game this year came in the second row, can't remember who it was against though, but it was at headingley.

Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:04 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Back home now. Didn't do that last post to you, one of lads in club did whilst I took a pee. Got a bit carried away having a laugh, so apologies.


:LIAR:

Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:16 am
I don't think the club should tell JJB or Burrow to leave. But it probably has got to the stage where they need to be understand that from next season they may not be automatic selections, and their performances will be treated as such - i.e. if they're not playing well enough they'll end up playing for Fev or Bradford. If they're genuinely happy to be treated the same as anyone else then they should be welcome to stay. I'd put Ablett in that category as well (his defence can be awful and well below what it should be IMO).

McGuire is slightly different because halfback is so key. TBH that decision may need to be taken out of his hands.

More generally we seem to have too many pointless fillers in the squad - Walters and Delaney ATM, albeit for different reasons, but they also need to firmly decide on the likes of Ormondroyd and Baldwinson as well. There is zero point in having both of these lads hanging around to get 10 minutes every 4 games. The same is true of any of the fringe backs as well - if BM doesn't intend to use them unless its an emergency, lets move on to the next generation of players from the Academy.
