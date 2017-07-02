|
Best leave it there. Not to keen on the direction this is going.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:40 pm
rhino65 wrote:
Back home now. Didn't do that last post to you, one of lads in club did whilst I took a pee. Got a bit carried away having a laugh, so apologies.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:42 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Back home now. Didn't do that last post to you, one of lads in club did whilst I took a pee. Got a bit carried away having a laugh, so apologies.
It wasn't JJB getting his own back was it?
Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:43 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Think all 3 have earmed the right to decide their own retirement if im honest. JJB still grafts every week and im sure he must be a massive asset in the changing room too so i see no need for him to retire just yet.
Burrow still shows class at times, doesnt appear to have lost much pace that i can see. He has taken some hammer over the years but if he wants to play on then he offers impact off bench and can still break a game open.
Maggsy's pace has gone but its a credit to him that hes adapted his game and is a key player from what i see.
All 3 still contribute massively and they are 3 of the greatest weve ever had. If they want to go round again thats fine by me. All 3 will know when its time to stop.
Whilst I agree they have all made a massive contribution to the club this is professional sport and as such you cannot have the tail wagging the dog. It isn't fair that players well passed their best prevent opportunities for younger players to progress and maximise their optimum earning years.
So if all three said look we want to play until we are 40 that would be ok with you?
Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:52 pm
Understand both arguments. It's a tough choice. But when age and niggles and the inability to quite pull off former feats lead to spite and petulance on the field (a la Brent Webb) then I think most plays don't take much longer to recognise when their time's up.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:57 pm
I completely understand the argument that they should retire this season. I just think they've earned enough respect and given enough to this club that they should be given a bit more respect when talking about them or even directly to them.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:30 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
I completely understand the argument that they should retire this season. I just think they've earned enough respect and given enough to this club that they should be given a bit more respect when talking about them or even directly to them.
^^^^^ this, gotcha is a cock, every forum has at least one we have two, lucky us
Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:34 pm
I'm not too worried about retirements being delayed as I think there'll be some at the season's end.
Equally, I think the announcement will be made at the most strategic time possible in terms of motivating the team - for example, before a cup final or just before the play offs. Following on from the Sinfield-Kylie-JP epic, it's just too good an opportunity to miss.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:45 pm
Clearwing wrote:
I'm not too worried about retirements being delayed as I think there'll be some at the season's end.
Equally, I think the announcement will be made at the most strategic time possible in terms of motivating the team - for example, before a cup final or just before the play offs. Following on from the Sinfield-Kylie-JP epic, it's just too good an opportunity to miss.
I don't believe it was in the pre match video the day before the Saints game but in an article online was this part about McGuire from McDermott
"We've got an idea about Danny but it's not for publication just yet," McDermott said.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:15 pm
Gotcha wrote:
We are carrying too many players, it isn't limited to him. And no I don't think we are carrying him, but I think the team is better without him, and he along with others should call it a day.
First two back rowers we need to be moving on are Walters (had his rivet moment and will always be remembered but is ultimately garbage) and Delaney (excellent servant but is done and has been for 2 years).JJB has more than held his own with any of our other back rowers and for me if he wants another year i would give it to him, fully deserved imo on current evidence.
