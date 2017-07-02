WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:12 am
To refer to players like McGuire Burrow and JJB as 'has beens' is very disingenuous. I understand that they're not as good as they were, but they're still a major asset to the squad and the club as a whole. It's also worth noting that loyalty works both ways. I don't doubt that players like like JJB, McGuire, and Burrow could've left to earn more money elsewhere, but they chose to stay and helped build one of the most successful sides in RL history. Now they're coming to the end of their careers, and if keeping them for a season or two past their sell by date is the price we have to pay for that success, then so be it.
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:31 am
all fair points but as Graham Murray once said, it's better a great player retires a year to early than a year to late.
if we win silverware this year I hope all 3 retire with there reputations still intact

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:15 pm
Think all 3 have earmed the right to decide their own retirement if im honest. JJB still grafts every week and im sure he must be a massive asset in the changing room too so i see no need for him to retire just yet.

Burrow still shows class at times, doesnt appear to have lost much pace that i can see. He has taken some hammer over the years but if he wants to play on then he offers impact off bench and can still break a game open.

Maggsy's pace has gone but its a credit to him that hes adapted his game and is a key player from what i see.

All 3 still contribute massively and they are 3 of the greatest weve ever had. If they want to go round again thats fine by me. All 3 will know when its time to stop.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:04 pm
To refer to players like McGuire Burrow and JJB as 'has beens' is very disingenuous. I understand that they're not as good as they were, but they're still a major asset to the squad and the club as a whole. It's also worth noting that loyalty works both ways. I don't doubt that players like like JJB, McGuire, and Burrow could've left to earn more money elsewhere, but they chose to stay and helped build one of the most successful sides in RL history. Now they're coming to the end of their careers, and if keeping them for a season or two past their sell by date is the price we have to pay for that success, then so be it.


Oh get over yourself princess. They are not a major asset at all this year, they have run their course, and their loyalty has already been rewarded. Talking with JJB for a good half hour this afternoon and related the exact same thing to his face. He agreed it was a hard decision to leave it, and he wanted someone else to make the decision for him. Was in full agreement that there needs to be a cut off and the club move on, just doesn't want to say when.
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:31 pm
Oh get over yourself princess. They are not a major asset at all this year, they have run their course, and their loyalty has already been rewarded. Talking with JJB for a good half hour this afternoon and related the exact same thing to his face. He agreed it was a hard decision to leave it, and he wanted someone else to make the decision for him. Was in full agreement that there needs to be a cut off and the club move on, just doesn't want to say when.

Get over myself? Oh, the irony. :lol:

So, you called JJB a has been to his face? :lol:
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:37 pm
Get over myself? Oh, the irony. :lol:

So, you called JJB a has been to his face? :lol:


Yes I told him his time is up and he needs to walk away as with others, exactly as just put in post above, which would constitute has been. He's still here now if you want to come over to Oulton Rugby Club.
Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:44 pm
Gotcha claims to have called JJB a "has-been" to his face :lol: :lol: :lol:

Even if that was true (which it won't be) it just makes you sound like a massive d**k to have so little respect for the guy.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:46 pm
Gotcha claims to have called JJB a "has-been" to his face :lol: :lol: :lol:

Even if that was true (which it won't be) it just makes you sound like a massive d**k to have so little respect for the guy.


:lol: yes that must be true considering we were speaking for half an hour. Such offence he took.

Not everyone lives with their heads in their @r5e like you sunshine. Some people have a sense of reality.
