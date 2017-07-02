Think all 3 have earmed the right to decide their own retirement if im honest. JJB still grafts every week and im sure he must be a massive asset in the changing room too so i see no need for him to retire just yet.



Burrow still shows class at times, doesnt appear to have lost much pace that i can see. He has taken some hammer over the years but if he wants to play on then he offers impact off bench and can still break a game open.



Maggsy's pace has gone but its a credit to him that hes adapted his game and is a key player from what i see.



All 3 still contribute massively and they are 3 of the greatest weve ever had. If they want to go round again thats fine by me. All 3 will know when its time to stop.