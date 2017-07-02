WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:12 am
To refer to players like McGuire Burrow and JJB as 'has beens' is very disingenuous. I understand that they're not as good as they were, but they're still a major asset to the squad and the club as a whole. It's also worth noting that loyalty works both ways. I don't doubt that players like like JJB, McGuire, and Burrow could've left to earn more money elsewhere, but they chose to stay and helped build one of the most successful sides in RL history. Now they're coming to the end of their careers, and if keeping them for a season or two past their sell by date is the price we have to pay for that success, then so be it.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:31 am
all fair points but as Graham Murray once said, it's better a great player retires a year to early than a year to late.
if we win silverware this year I hope all 3 retire with there reputations still intact

Sun Jul 02, 2017 12:15 pm
Think all 3 have earmed the right to decide their own retirement if im honest. JJB still grafts every week and im sure he must be a massive asset in the changing room too so i see no need for him to retire just yet.

Burrow still shows class at times, doesnt appear to have lost much pace that i can see. He has taken some hammer over the years but if he wants to play on then he offers impact off bench and can still break a game open.

Maggsy's pace has gone but its a credit to him that hes adapted his game and is a key player from what i see.

All 3 still contribute massively and they are 3 of the greatest weve ever had. If they want to go round again thats fine by me. All 3 will know when its time to stop.
