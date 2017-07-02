To refer to players like McGuire Burrow and JJB as 'has beens' is very disingenuous. I understand that they're not as good as they were, but they're still a major asset to the squad and the club as a whole. It's also worth noting that loyalty works both ways. I don't doubt that players like like JJB, McGuire, and Burrow could've left to earn more money elsewhere, but they chose to stay and helped build one of the most successful sides in RL history. Now they're coming to the end of their careers, and if keeping them for a season or two past their sell by date is the price we have to pay for that success, then so be it.