Exeter Rhino

Biff Tannen wrote: Ablett to centre for me.



Biff Tannen wrote: Ablett to centre for me.

Not any more. His defensive effort for the first Saints try on Thursday wasn't the best indicator... And I gather he was a turnstile at centre in the lost friendly against Wakefield in pre-season. Also, he looks to be struggling for fitness since his injury.



Gotcha wrote: We are better off the has beens not returning.



Gotcha wrote: We are better off the has beens not returning.

Nice to see respect given to guys who have brought plenty of success to this club.



PrinterThe wrote: Nice to see respect given to guys who have brought plenty of success to this club.



But he's not wrong is he? We looked miles better on Friday than we have for the majority of this season. You just know he will bring Mcguire & JJB back in because that's how it is.



PrinterThe wrote: Nice to see respect given to guys who have brought plenty of success to this club.

But he's not wrong is he? We looked miles better on Friday than we have for the majority of this season. You just know he will bring Mcguire & JJB back in because that's how it is.

I'm mostly hoping that Keinhorst could return which would be a massive boost.

PrinterThe wrote: Nice to see respect given to guys who have brought plenty of success to this club.



PrinterThe wrote: Nice to see respect given to guys who have brought plenty of success to this club.

I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.



Gotcha wrote: I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.



Gotcha wrote: I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.

Any response to the fact that until this week McGuire had more try assists than Gale, and even now only Williams and Gale have more try assists in the league?



Frosties. wrote: But he's not wrong is he? We looked miles better on Friday than we have for the majority of this season. You just know he will bring Mcguire & JJB back in because that's how it is.



I'm mostly hoping that Keinhorst could return which would be a massive boost.



Waa we really so good on Thursday? I thought we was pretty ordinary. Waa we really so good on Thursday? I thought we was pretty ordinary. PrinterThe Strong-running second rower



Gotcha wrote: I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.





Nothing wrong with looking to the present/future rather than the past and if people want older players to move on then fine.



Gotcha wrote: I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.

Nothing wrong with looking to the present/future rather than the past and if people want older players to move on then fine.

However, repeatedly calling players who have helped us win many titles and memories we'll never forget as "has-beens" is just quite frankly pathetic, disrespectful and just makes you look an complete ingrate.



Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote: Waa we really so good on Thursday? I thought we was pretty ordinary.



Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote: Waa we really so good on Thursday? I thought we was pretty ordinary.

We weren't anything noticeably better. It's just that some posters are exaggerating the performance because the personal changes they wanted to see happened so are trying to make it into something more than it was.

PrinterThe wrote: Nothing wrong with looking to the present/future rather than the past and if people want older players to move on then fine.



However, repeatedly calling players who have helped us win many titles and memories we'll never forget as "has-beens" is just quite frankly pathetic, disrespectful and just makes you look an complete ingrate.



It might be, but one post is not repeatedly, is it? Exaggerating things is probably why people can't see the wood's for the tree's, they want to see things that are not there.



PrinterThe wrote: Nothing wrong with looking to the present/future rather than the past and if people want older players to move on then fine.

However, repeatedly calling players who have helped us win many titles and memories we'll never forget as "has-beens" is just quite frankly pathetic, disrespectful and just makes you look an complete ingrate.

It might be, but one post is not repeatedly, is it? Exaggerating things is probably why people can't see the wood's for the tree's, they want to see things that are not there.

For us it is time to move on. And for the one who reoeatedly mentions try assists, I am not sure if they realise try assist is not actually try creation. Try creations in most cases start further back than a final pass. For me, the most important is how the team performs.

