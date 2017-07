Gotcha wrote: I pay to watch the best, not live in the past. If I wanted that I would rather see the likes of ET, Hanley, Schofield. Saying that they would probably do a better job. That is the problem with sentiment, and people with their heads in the sand, this is what those great players will be remembered for, rather than what happened before.

Nothing wrong with looking to the present/future rather than the past and if people want older players to move on then fine.However, repeatedly calling players who have helped us win many titles and memories we'll never forget as "has-beens" is just quite frankly pathetic, disrespectful and just makes you look an complete ingrate.