WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

 
Post a reply

RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 10:48 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7734
This is going to be a very tough game, especially with the injuries we got on Thursday. Lucky that we have until next Sunday to shake them off. Walker has to play again for me, no point risking Golding until fully fit.

Delaney, Ferres, Keinhorst, Burrow currently injured and Sutcliffe, Hall all picked up knocks.

Walker
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall/Handley
McGuire Lilley
Galloway Parcell Singleton
Ablett Ward
JJB

Cuthbertson Mullally Garbutt Baldwinson/Ormondroyd

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 5:44 am
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15043
We are better off the has beens not returning.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:51 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8605
Location: LDZ
Can we pay on the gate for this?
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:09 am
rhinos21 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 1018
Would be a shame to move Moon.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:30 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 882
Stevie Ward could play centre.

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:57 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1181
Gotcha wrote:
We are better off the has beens not returning.


You know McGuire has more try assists than any of our other players right?

In fact before this week he had more try assists than Luke Gale, and even now there is only Gale and Williams with more try assists in the league

But yea what a has been :CRAZY:

Re: RD 21 | Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:02 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1181
rhinos21 wrote:
Would be a shame to move Moon.


Agreed he is really building into his role, his kicking game is improving and he showed good creativity for Halls try

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cosworth, Dadsylad, ducknumber1, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, HRS Rhino, Sir Kevin Sinfield, suffolk rhinos, WF Rhino and 151 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,6981,60476,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
12
- 44CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
26
- 22NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
18
- 31NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON
 < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM