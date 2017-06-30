This is going to be a very tough game, especially with the injuries we got on Thursday. Lucky that we have until next Sunday to shake them off. Walker has to play again for me, no point risking Golding until fully fit.



Delaney, Ferres, Keinhorst, Burrow currently injured and Sutcliffe, Hall all picked up knocks.



Walker

Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall/Handley

McGuire Lilley

Galloway Parcell Singleton

Ablett Ward

JJB



Cuthbertson Mullally Garbutt Baldwinson/Ormondroyd