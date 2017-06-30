PopTart wrote: Same as big lad.

I'm all for them moving up but do it properly.

There is an interesting thought here.The fact that a team of "all stars" have joined in the 3rd tier, has possibly prevented a "heart land" club from gaining promotion.Without the inclusion of Toronto, spending huge amounts of cash, there would be a possibility that both Whitehaven and Barrow would both gain promotion.As it stands, one of these clubs will be consigned to another season in a "feeder" league. Although something needs to change in league 1 anyway as we have "serious" clubs playing low ranking "expansion" clubs.Toronto should either be fully supported or binned off.They cannot survive long term without being in SL and their sole purpose is to try and ply their trade in the top flight.IF the game wants to expand into North America and is serious about doing so, they should put Toronto in SL and ensure that we negotiate a substantially better TV deal on the back of them being there and if this isnt going to happen, everyone is wasting their time with that project.There is no point in having them involved at all.There are plenty of down sides to having Toronto involved, especially the travel and all of the costs and disruption that this will bring.However, if(and it's a very big if). they can be the catalyst to RL gaining a foothold in North America, surely, it would be well worth the pain ?