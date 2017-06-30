|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1494
|
Dont know how many people on here are on Facebook.
There is a forum on there of the above title.
Given recent comnents on here, with initial threads getting de railed so to speak, there is currently one involving Toronto.
Some are thinking that the salary cap is to be scrapped altogether, and that a certain Canadian team is to be fast tracked into super league.
All for expansion but hope this isnt the case.
Thoughts?
|
|
Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 517
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Dont know how many people on here are on Facebook.
There is a forum on there of the above title.
Given recent comnents on here, with initial threads getting de railed so to speak, there is currently one involving Toronto.
Some are thinking that the salary cap is to be scrapped altogether, and that a certain Canadian team is to be fast tracked into super league.
All for expansion but hope this isnt the case.
Thoughts?
Salary cap won't be scrapped, they might be fast tracked into Super League though. Which I would be fine with if they increase to 14 teams.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:56 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3115
|
Fast track no, like I've said before,see how they perform in the championship first.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:45 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9306
Location: wakefield
|
Same as big lad.
I'm all for them moving up but do it properly.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:18 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1494
|
Fully agree there, regarding not being fast tracked.
I mentioned yesterday that their squad is a competetive championship squad at best. On top of that, there is a big proportion of their squad would be 32 or 33 come next season. Not being ageist but they would have to change their squad.
Is it me or have some of these ageing players just gone over for a final pay day.
Someone on that thread, a kiwi, was having a proper go, saying how bad or game is, and it isnt just the RFL thats ruining the sport, it was narrow minded fans. What an idiot.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:53 pm
Posts: 9
|
The issue that the RFL will face if they do indeed fast track Toronto to Super League, is that they then set a precedent that all other future expansion teams will expect to be followed. Hypothetically, lets say a team in New York are created in 2020. They would expect the same treatment as Toronto receive should they indeed be fast tracked to super league. And if they don't then fast track the hypothetical New York, this is going to create issues.
My gut tells me that they will not bring in Toronto through fear of backlash... However, see how Toulouse perform in the middle 8's, they are more likely to be in Super League next year if the league expands to 14 alongside HKR.
For what it's worth, i am all for promotion/ relegation in a less complicated format.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8208
|
PopTart wrote:
Same as big lad.
I'm all for them moving up but do it properly.
There is an interesting thought here.
The fact that a team of "all stars" have joined in the 3rd tier, has possibly prevented a "heart land" club from gaining promotion.
Without the inclusion of Toronto, spending huge amounts of cash, there would be a possibility that both Whitehaven and Barrow would both gain promotion.
As it stands, one of these clubs will be consigned to another season in a "feeder" league. Although something needs to change in league 1 anyway as we have "serious" clubs playing low ranking "expansion" clubs.
Toronto should either be fully supported or binned off.
They cannot survive long term without being in SL and their sole purpose is to try and ply their trade in the top flight.
IF the game wants to expand into North America and is serious about doing so, they should put Toronto in SL and ensure that we negotiate a substantially better TV deal on the back of them being there and if this isnt going to happen, everyone is wasting their time with that project.
There is no point in having them involved at all.
There are plenty of down sides to having Toronto involved, especially the travel and all of the costs and disruption that this will bring.
However, if(and it's a very big if). they can be the catalyst to RL gaining a foothold in North America, surely, it would be well worth the pain ?
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2352
Location: Halifax
|
Wasn't the NEW Bradford club fast tracked into the Championship?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, dboy, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, Five and last, got there, harrogate, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Kiyan, Lawefield44, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, PopTart, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Shazbaz, TRB, TrinityIHC, try scorer, upsetzombie, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 183 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|