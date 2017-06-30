WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League Fans - Facebook

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:25 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1494
Dont know how many people on here are on Facebook.

There is a forum on there of the above title.

Given recent comnents on here, with initial threads getting de railed so to speak, there is currently one involving Toronto.

Some are thinking that the salary cap is to be scrapped altogether, and that a certain Canadian team is to be fast tracked into super league.

All for expansion but hope this isnt the case.

Thoughts?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:21 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 516
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Dont know how many people on here are on Facebook.

There is a forum on there of the above title.

Given recent comnents on here, with initial threads getting de railed so to speak, there is currently one involving Toronto.

Some are thinking that the salary cap is to be scrapped altogether, and that a certain Canadian team is to be fast tracked into super league.

All for expansion but hope this isnt the case.

Thoughts?


Salary cap won't be scrapped, they might be fast tracked into Super League though. Which I would be fine with if they increase to 14 teams.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:56 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3115
Fast track no, like I've said before,see how they perform in the championship first.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:45 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9306
Location: wakefield
Same as big lad.
I'm all for them moving up but do it properly.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:18 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1494
Fully agree there, regarding not being fast tracked.

I mentioned yesterday that their squad is a competetive championship squad at best. On top of that, there is a big proportion of their squad would be 32 or 33 come next season. Not being ageist but they would have to change their squad.

Is it me or have some of these ageing players just gone over for a final pay day.

Someone on that thread, a kiwi, was having a proper go, saying how bad or game is, and it isnt just the RFL thats ruining the sport, it was narrow minded fans. What an idiot.

