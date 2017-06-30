Fully agree there, regarding not being fast tracked.



I mentioned yesterday that their squad is a competetive championship squad at best. On top of that, there is a big proportion of their squad would be 32 or 33 come next season. Not being ageist but they would have to change their squad.



Is it me or have some of these ageing players just gone over for a final pay day.



Someone on that thread, a kiwi, was having a proper go, saying how bad or game is, and it isnt just the RFL thats ruining the sport, it was narrow minded fans. What an idiot.