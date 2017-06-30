Dont know how many people on here are on Facebook.
There is a forum on there of the above title.
Given recent comnents on here, with initial threads getting de railed so to speak, there is currently one involving Toronto.
Some are thinking that the salary cap is to be scrapped altogether, and that a certain Canadian team is to be fast tracked into super league.
All for expansion but hope this isnt the case.
Thoughts?
