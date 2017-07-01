WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:56 am
I think we may struggle to finish in the 4 at the end of the season given the stupid points we've dropped (7 against the current bottom 4) and the distraction of the cup

Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:59 pm
Chris71 wrote:
I see the top for finish at the end as the semi's for the GF or are we now in the CC playoffs with Leeds for the CC Final?

Technically the playoffs no longer exist with the Super 8's format.


The Challenge Cup is irrelevant, it's a straight knockout competition.

The play-offs are those games in the league competition not part of a league format (no competition points at stake). When we play in the Super 8s we are attempting to reach the top four in the league to make the play-offs. Since 1998 there has been a five, six, eight and now a four team play-off system.

It's not that hard to understand.
