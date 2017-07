The RFL wrote:

At the end of the Regular Season the top 8 Super League Clubs shall then playin the ‘Super League Super 8s’ league. Each Club shall play each of the other

7 Clubs once with the 4 highest ranking Clubs at the end of the Regular Season

having 4 home Matches and the 4 lowest ranking Clubs having 3 home

Matches. Points accrued in the Regular Season shall be carried over to the

Super 8s league.



At the end of the 7 Match play-off league the top 4 Clubs shall play in the Super

League Play-Off Semi-Finals. The Club ranked 1st shall play the Club ranked

4th and the Club ranked 2nd shall play the Club ranked 3rd with the Clubs ranked

1st and 2nd having home advantage. The winners of those Matches shall

participate in the Super League Grand Final (at a venue determined by the RFL)

to determine the Super League champions