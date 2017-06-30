WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

 
Post a reply

Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:07 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC
Hull FC had twice beaten the runaway leaders of Super League, Castleford Tigers, in 2017 which increased the anticipation of tonight’s fixture at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.



The Tigers are on an eleven months unbeaten home run but FC won the league encounter 26-24 in April and a fortnight ago by 32-24 in the Challenge Cup. The Tigers were eager to ensure that lightening didn’t strike for a third time as they looked to open up an eight point gap at the top.



Michael Shenton was back in the lineup for the Tigers but there was no Andy Lynch or Matt Cook. Albert Kelly and Mark Minichiello were welcome returnees for Hull but they didn’t have the services of late withdrawal Carlos Tuimavave

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.

Re: Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:11 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 643
RLFANS News Hound wrote:
Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FCHull FC had twice beaten the runaway leaders of Super League, Castleford Tigers, in 2017 which increased the anticipation of tonight’s fixture at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.



The Tigers are on an eleven months unbeaten home run but FC won the league encounter 26-24 in April and a fortnight ago by 32-24 in the Challenge Cup. The Tigers were eager to ensure that lightening didn’t strike for a third time as they looked to open up an eight point gap at the top.



Michael Shenton was back in the lineup for the Tigers but there was no Andy Lynch or Matt Cook. Albert Kelly and Mark Minichiello were welcome returnees for Hull but they didn’t have the services of late withdrawal Carlos Tuimavave

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...

Yet again Powell blames his players for letting FC back into the game, Pillock. In my opinion we beat them them with a dissalowed try.

Re: Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:53 am
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3321
Armavinit wrote:
Yet again Powell blames his players for letting FC back into the game, Pillock. In my opinion we beat them them with a dissalowed try.



:lol: :lol: :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 6:42 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25972
Towns88 wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:



For all the bluster, I reckon powell knows that if we play well you simply can't beat us. He'll be worried about that come play off time

Re: Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FC

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:24 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 574
Jake the Peg wrote:
For all the bluster, I reckon powell knows that if we play well you simply can't beat us. He'll be worried about that come play off time

The only way Cas will get anywhere in the playoffs will be if they get a one sided ref every game, last night was nothing to boast about for Cas, it was a game they didn't win, FC lost it!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bal, BEN_THE_BLACK&WHITE, C for Cuckoo, classov78, DGM, Edinburgh Warrior, FrEaK-HullFC, hull smallears, Jake the Peg, Mild Rover, mwindass, oud3pstander, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, suffolk rhinos, Touchliner, x teacher and 252 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,5271,45076,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM