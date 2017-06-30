RLFANS News Hound wrote:

Tigers Hold On For Close Win Over FCHull FC had twice beaten the runaway leaders of Super League, Castleford Tigers, in 2017 which increased the anticipation of tonight’s fixture at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.







The Tigers are on an eleven months unbeaten home run but FC won the league encounter 26-24 in April and a fortnight ago by 32-24 in the Challenge Cup. The Tigers were eager to ensure that lightening didn’t strike for a third time as they looked to open up an eight point gap at the top.







Michael Shenton was back in the lineup for the Tigers but there was no Andy Lynch or Matt Cook. Albert Kelly and Mark Minichiello were welcome returnees for Hull but they didn’t have the services of late withdrawal Carlos Tuimavave



