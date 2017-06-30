WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our Club

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:39 pm
Buster's Diary User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 1:34 pm
Posts: 16
After watching Keighley Cougars regularly since the late 1980s and before that of and on since the 1960s I am about to walk away from the club. Is it but a few seasons since being narrowly beaten by Featherstone, Leigh and Batley which cost us our Championship place? Since then we have gone backwards and are now almost on a par with the likes of Gloucester and Oxford. We have had two coaches in that time and both struggled with getting the right results out of the squad. Our 2017 squad is a decent squad with just a few additions needed but the results have still not come. Craig Lingard is an outstanding coach, best we have had at Cougars for many years, and his back-room staff are international class, two are away now with the Student World Cup. So – what is the common denominator? It has to be said - IT IS THE BOARD. They have taken the club as far as they can and if they really have an affection for the club they should walk away now and hand it on to people I know are waiting to come in and take the club forward. Their penny-pinching attitude has seen the ground and the team suffer. If they don't walk away I can foresee in a year or less the club will go to the wall as the loyal crowds diminish and revenues collapse.

OK I hear the club has no money but also it doesn't seem to actively chase monies and it is run far worse than many any amateur clubs I have seen. The ground is a shambles and players facilities seem to be awful. If that is the best that the Board can do then please – GO NOW! There are REAL Keighley rugby fans waiting to take the club back to where we belong.

Users browsing this forum: avebullswon, Buster's Diary and 32 guests

