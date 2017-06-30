WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 20 Man Squad v Salford??

20 Man Squad v Salford??

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:36 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 434
Not the squad I was hoping for but Stone has actually named a 20 man squad on the Giants website but from it I would go:

McIntosh
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
Murphy

Brough
Rankin

Seb
Leeming
Wakeman

Ferguson
Mellor
Hinchliffe

Taai
Rapira
Roberts
Clough/Mason

However, I think Stone will go:

Rankin
Jerry
Leroy
Murphy
Mcintosh

Brough
Gaskell

Seb
Leeming
Wakeman

Ferguson
Roberts
Hinchliffe

Taai
Mellor
Clough
Rapira

Personally I thought the Murphy Centre and Mcintosh wing partnership was poor at the start of the season and don't want us to go back down this route.

Gaskell has been moved about far too much, Id let him settle in at Centre as he has gone well there the last 2 weeks until interruptions.

If we can get through this game with a win we still have the squad to be able to see off Widnes and Leigh at home.

Hopefully then we may see O Brien, Turner & Mamo back in the frame for the Hull away fixture.

Bruno can't be too far off now surely?

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:52 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12915
Location: Huddersfield
when mamo and turner are back fit gaskell might be back up to brough and rankin in the halves.. ridyard also in that mix! whether ridyard and rankin are with us for 2018 is another thing!

id leave mcintosh out all together.. would rather see sam wood at centre instead of mellor in my team too but wood not in
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:54 am
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 434
brearley84 wrote:
when mamo and turner are back fit gaskell might be back up to brough and rankin in the halves.. ridyard also in that mix! whether ridyard and rankin are with us for 2018 is another thing!

id leave mcintosh out all together.. would rather see sam wood at centre instead of mellor in my team too but wood not in


Wood is in the 20 man squad on the website, strange!

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:55 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12915
Location: Huddersfield
yeh was abit confusing that on the website! but they have written wood misses out :THINK:
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:09 pm
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30957
Location: Gods Own County
I'd go with your pick of the team too Giant Jake

Given the combinations it's the best available

