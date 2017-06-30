Not the squad I was hoping for but Stone has actually named a 20 man squad on the Giants website but from it I would go:
McIntosh
Jerry
Leroy
Gaskell
Murphy
Brough
Rankin
Seb
Leeming
Wakeman
Ferguson
Mellor
Hinchliffe
Taai
Rapira
Roberts
Clough/Mason
However, I think Stone will go:
Rankin
Jerry
Leroy
Murphy
Mcintosh
Brough
Gaskell
Seb
Leeming
Wakeman
Ferguson
Roberts
Hinchliffe
Taai
Mellor
Clough
Rapira
Personally I thought the Murphy Centre and Mcintosh wing partnership was poor at the start of the season and don't want us to go back down this route.
Gaskell has been moved about far too much, Id let him settle in at Centre as he has gone well there the last 2 weeks until interruptions.
If we can get through this game with a win we still have the squad to be able to see off Widnes and Leigh at home.
Hopefully then we may see O Brien, Turner & Mamo back in the frame for the Hull away fixture.
Bruno can't be too far off now surely?
