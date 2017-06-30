Not the squad I was hoping for but Stone has actually named a 20 man squad on the Giants website but from it I would go:



McIntosh

Jerry

Leroy

Gaskell

Murphy



Brough

Rankin



Seb

Leeming

Wakeman



Ferguson

Mellor

Hinchliffe



Taai

Rapira

Roberts

Clough/Mason



However, I think Stone will go:



Rankin

Jerry

Leroy

Murphy

Mcintosh



Brough

Gaskell



Seb

Leeming

Wakeman



Ferguson

Roberts

Hinchliffe



Taai

Mellor

Clough

Rapira



Personally I thought the Murphy Centre and Mcintosh wing partnership was poor at the start of the season and don't want us to go back down this route.



Gaskell has been moved about far too much, Id let him settle in at Centre as he has gone well there the last 2 weeks until interruptions.



If we can get through this game with a win we still have the squad to be able to see off Widnes and Leigh at home.



Hopefully then we may see O Brien, Turner & Mamo back in the frame for the Hull away fixture.



Bruno can't be too far off now surely?