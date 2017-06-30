WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Sunday

Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 11:23 am
http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... -vs-widnes

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:09 pm
Tierney and Field to miss out for me. What's happened to Marshall? Surely at least worth a spot in the 19 if not the 13.
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:13 pm
Grimmy wrote:
Tierney and Field to miss out for me. What's happened to Marshall? Surely at least worth a spot in the 19 if not the 13.


Read the article mate it says he's rested, which is a good idea now we have a few players back. I'm sure him and Davies have played far more than Wane would have liked.

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:59 pm
Really important to have two actual centres playing at centre again. Having wingers there has been killing us.

Hope we can remind a few people what we're capable of on Sunday.

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:28 pm
Tomkins
Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Mcilourm
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Clubb
Isa
Wells
Powell

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:13 pm
Tomkins
Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
McIlorum
Isa
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Powell
Wells
Sutton
Clubb

Tierney
Field
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Squad for Sunday

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 7:17 pm
KingRoss11 wrote:
Tomkins
Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuausala
Mcilourm
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Clubb
Isa
Wells
Powell


Much depends on whether Gells is fit or not. It's the decision between playing a winger or a second rower at centre that is the problem if he isn't.

