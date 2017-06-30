I like Phil Gould he knows his stuff.



He gets criticised for his punditry in Oz but imagine Stevo coming up with that piece?



What he says is true but there is also the fact that they have the Morris twins out wide who are still top quality so why wouldn't you get the ball to them?

Yesterday they didn't do it enough in my opinion. And when they shipped it to Josh you new he was going to make room and get a good pass to his brother to score. It was quite easy really. But elsewhere they are very ordinary.



Our problem is We don't have the options out wide so we have resorted to taking 2 points when we have a poor defensive side on the rack!



So we've gone back to basics and snuffed out a desire to score tries you just can't win games like that.