wrencat1873 wrote:

and literally scraping past Wire is really nothing to boast about.

Be careful what you wish for, you could end up battling to avoid the middle 8's Regardless of the WCC success, 7th in the league is definitely struggling and beating Swintonand literally scraping past Wire is really nothing to boast about.Be careful what you wish for, you could end up battling to avoid the middle 8's

Take your 1st choice: 1,2,3,4,5, 9,10,11,12 out of the side with injury for 30% of the season and any team would struggle to be honest, the fact that Wigan have not hit any kind of form yet might be a concern for some when the business end begins next month.