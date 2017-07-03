WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:27 am
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5532
Location: Now in Enemy Country
wrencat1873 wrote:
Regardless of the WCC success, 7th in the league is definitely struggling and beating Swinton
and literally scraping past Wire is really nothing to boast about.
Be careful what you wish for, you could end up battling to avoid the middle 8's :shock:


Take your 1st choice: 1,2,3,4,5, 9,10,11,12 out of the side with injury for 30% of the season and any team would struggle to be honest, the fact that Wigan have not hit any kind of form yet might be a concern for some when the business end begins next month.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: GAME ON : Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - 20:00:00

Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:39 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8220
Judder Man wrote:
Take your 1st choice: 1,2,3,4,5, 9,10,11,12 out of the side with injury for 30% of the season and any team would struggle to be honest, the fact that Wigan have not hit any kind of form yet might be a concern for some when the business end begins next month.


You havent mentioned the mystery virus that seems to sweep the Wigan camp, every time they get done by "lower" opposition :lol: :lol:
