For most of the season it's been asked do Cas have a plan B because it's not always possible to play the free flowing rugby we've enjoyed. I think the last few weeks have shown, yes, we do. Quite rightly Leeds then Hull fancied their chances on the back of the disappointing cup defeat. It wasn't pretty, the ref has been blamed, it's been gritty but at the end of the day Cas have toughed it out on both occasions and got the 2 points. I think that shows we might be able to tough out a victory in knockout rugby (and yes I'm well aware we didn't in the cup).



Re: The LLS. At the start of the season a friend asked if I'd be disappointed if we didn't anything. The answer was yes. Now it looks like the LLS is in our back pocket, if we didn't add to it I'd be slightly disappointed. For me it would be a minor disappointment not a major one - I was one of 37 Cas fans who saw us lose at Widnes the second time we were relegated, I've seen club record defeats, Thursday night trips to Whitehaven, home cup defeat to Barrow. So yes, I'd love us to win the GF but I'd just be happy to see us win a trophy for the first time while I've been watching them.



Finally...if and it's a big if we reach Old Trafford, I'd fancy our chances against Salford and against Leeds, the latter who we've had the edge over since the 2014 cup final. A GF against Hull would be tough to call, both teams have the edge over the other on home turf so neutral territory would be interesting. The only team I'd not fancy playing is Wigan.



Looking forward to the rest of the season regardless.