For most of the season it's been asked do Cas have a plan B because it's not always possible to play the free flowing rugby we've enjoyed. I think the last few weeks have shown, yes, we do. Quite rightly Leeds then Hull fancied their chances on the back of the disappointing cup defeat. It wasn't pretty, the ref has been blamed, it's been gritty but at the end of the day Cas have toughed it out on both occasions and got the 2 points. I think that shows we might be able to tough out a victory in knockout rugby (and yes I'm well aware we didn't in the cup).



Re: The LLS. At the start of the season a friend asked if I'd be disappointed if we didn't anything. The answer was yes. Now it looks like the LLS is in our back pocket, if we didn't add to it I'd be slightly disappointed. For me it would be a minor disappointment not a major one - I was one of 37 Cas fans who saw us lose at Widnes the second time we were relegated, I've seen club record defeats, Thursday night trips to Whitehaven, home cup defeat to Barrow. So yes, I'd love us to win the GF but I'd just be happy to see us win a trophy for the first time while I've been watching them.



Finally...if and it's a big if we reach Old Trafford, I'd fancy our chances against Salford and against Leeds, the latter who we've had the edge over since the 2014 cup final. A GF against Hull would be tough to call, both teams have the edge over the other on home turf so neutral territory would be interesting. The only team I'd not fancy playing is Wigan.



jakeyg95 wrote: But you'd also presumably rather win the cup than the LLS, especially if you were still in the top four like Hull, Leeds and Salford likely will be? LLS is nice to win but doesn't really count for too much unless you win the grand final, ask any Warrington fans whether they considered 2016 a successful season. I'd also probably rather get to Wembley and lose than win the LLS (but I'd maybe think differently if Wakefield had got there 3 years ago like Cas rather than a 40 year drought).



Yes, without a doubt.

But I wouldn't swap our current position with anyone. I'd much rather be where we are in the leagues and out of the cup than in 2nd-4th position and in the cup semi-final.

Winning the LLS would be a massive achievement for a club without silverware for decades. It might not count as much as the GF, but it's more than most clubs will achieve this season.

There's a fair few reasons why Cas shouldn't win anything barring the LLS.

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)



Big Jim Slade wrote: You're playing great stuff right now. We're not rough right now. A lot can happen between now and September.



I don't support Cas.

Wigan W

Giants W

Leeds W

Widnes W

Leigh W

Saints W

Wolves W

Leeds W

Hull FC W



