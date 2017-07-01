|
Personally, I'd see the league leader's shield as a massive success this season. Not many clubs have won any SL trophy, whether that be the LLS or the grand final.
What happens after that is often in the lap of the Gods. Any of the top four should be able to beat each other, and it will come down to who performs over 80 minutes of a play-off and then who performs in the grand final.
One thing is for sure - any club would trade Cas' place in the league at the moment.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:53 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
One thing is for sure - any club would trade Cas' place in the league at the moment.
Obviously as you're top. However, I doubt any of Leeds, Hull or Salford would swap their season as a whole so far for yours since they're all still in the top four and in the cup semi finals.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:53 pm
|
jus@casvegas wrote:
You are right cas are untested in high intensity finals.
I've always seen hull as my second team but I've got to be honest after 1 slightly lucky comeback win at Wembley last year I don't see how you can rank yourselves with Leeds and Wigan as big game specialists.
Can you explain why it was a lucky win at Wembley?
What was lucky was the way Hull gift d you 2 tries in the first half.
I went to Wheldon Road last night exp citing to see this Cas side which is sweeping all before them play some of expansive, off the cuff rugby. Instead I saw the opposition stifle the, from playing their normal game.
Hull have the measure of Cas. Cas may have won, but Hull have found the way to competing and beating Cas.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:00 pm
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Obviously as you're top. However, I doubt any of Leeds, Hull or Salford would swap their season as a whole so far for yours since they're all still in the top four and in the cup semi finals.
Maybe not, but that depends on your perspective.
I'd rather win the LLS than lose in a cup semi or in the cup final.
Only one of the four teams left in the cup will win it.
There are only three trophies available per year. Cas have a firm grasp on one of them, whereas the clubs still in the cup have a 25% (roughly!) chance of winning it.
I'd rather be eight points (+ a massive points difference) ahead in the league than in the semi-final of the cup.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:14 pm
|
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:59 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'd rather win the LLS than lose in a cup semi or in the cup final.
But you'd also presumably rather win the cup than the LLS, especially if you were still in the top four like Hull, Leeds and Salford likely will be? LLS is nice to win but doesn't really count for too much unless you win the grand final, ask any Warrington fans whether they considered 2016 a successful season. I'd also probably rather get to Wembley and lose than win the LLS (but I'd maybe think differently if Wakefield had got there 3 years ago like Cas rather than a 40 year drought).
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:30 pm
|
In May and June, hardly a big feat many have not lasted the distance who have accomplished that and more.
It is a genuine opinion that I don't think you can go the distance. Forget Hull we are too inconsistent to be considered serious and a cup triumph would be our only fair chance at silverware.
Recently I have noticed teams stepping up as we get to the latter part of the season and it's when these do or die games come about you see a teams minerals. Have Cas got it ? I hope so but I reckon LLS is all you will come home with.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:39 pm
|
Winning the LLS, in terms of going on to win the GF can be a poisoned chalice, just ask the Huddersfield team of a few seasons ago.
The winning mentality that some FC fans are going on about, doesn't yet apply to Hull.
Leeds have this in abundance, as do Wigan (although they look to be too far away to mount any serious challenge) and for this reason, I think that Leeds may well win the GF.
They dont seem to be playing any spectacular stuff at the moment but, they do keep on winning and when it gets to the serious part of the season, they know how to prepare, both physically and more importantly, mentally.
Cas may prove me wrong but, it's a really tough ask to win the GF at the first attempt, unless it happens to be two "new" clubs in there.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 3:52 pm
|
Leeds could win it but I'd be surprised if they won if the grand final was between them and Cas. They might have a better winning mentality and more experience but not enough to bridge the gap in quality between their team and Cas. Also, Leeds might have more experience of winning big games but Cas have beat them about seven times on the trot so I think it probably balances out in the psychological stakes.
|
|
Sat Jul 01, 2017 4:27 pm
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Leeds could win it but I'd be surprised if they won if the grand final was between them and Cas. They might have a better winning mentality and more experience but not enough to bridge the gap in quality between their team and Cas. Also, Leeds might have more experience of winning big games but Cas have beat them about seven times on the trot so I think it probably balances out in the psychological stakes.
I fear you're somewhat overstating things to suggest there's a gap in quality between the two sides. Cas are playing much better at the moment, no doubt about it, but aside from a quality half and the league's best fullback I think you'd struggle to make a convincing argument for the individual superiority of any of your side over their Leeds counterparts. You're playing great stuff right now. We're not rough right now. A lot can happen between now and September.
|
