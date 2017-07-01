pmarrow wrote: In May and June, hardly a big feat many have not lasted the distance who have accomplished that and more.



It is a genuine opinion that I don't think you can go the distance. Forget Hull we are too inconsistent to be considered serious and a cup triumph would be our only fair chance at silverware.



Recently I have noticed teams stepping up as we get to the latter part of the season and it's when these do or die games come about you see a teams minerals. Have Cas got it ? I hope so but I reckon LLS is all you will come home with.

Winning the LLS, in terms of going on to win the GF can be a poisoned chalice, just ask the Huddersfield team of a few seasons ago.The winning mentality that some FC fans are going on about, doesn't yet apply to Hull.Leeds have this in abundance, as do Wigan (although they look to be too far away to mount any serious challenge) and for this reason, I think that Leeds may well win the GF.They dont seem to be playing any spectacular stuff at the moment but, they do keep on winning and when it gets to the serious part of the season, they know how to prepare, both physically and more importantly, mentally.Cas may prove me wrong but, it's a really tough ask to win the GF at the first attempt, unless it happens to be two "new" clubs in there.