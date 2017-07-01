Personally, I'd see the league leader's shield as a massive success this season. Not many clubs have won any SL trophy, whether that be the LLS or the grand final.
What happens after that is often in the lap of the Gods. Any of the top four should be able to beat each other, and it will come down to who performs over 80 minutes of a play-off and then who performs in the grand final.
One thing is for sure - any club would trade Cas' place in the league at the moment.
