Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:07 pm
Personally, I'd see the league leader's shield as a massive success this season. Not many clubs have won any SL trophy, whether that be the LLS or the grand final.
What happens after that is often in the lap of the Gods. Any of the top four should be able to beat each other, and it will come down to who performs over 80 minutes of a play-off and then who performs in the grand final.
One thing is for sure - any club would trade Cas' place in the league at the moment.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:53 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
One thing is for sure - any club would trade Cas' place in the league at the moment.


Obviously as you're top. However, I doubt any of Leeds, Hull or Salford would swap their season as a whole so far for yours since they're all still in the top four and in the cup semi finals.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 12:53 pm
jus@casvegas wrote:
You are right cas are untested in high intensity finals.
I've always seen hull as my second team but I've got to be honest after 1 slightly lucky comeback win at Wembley last year I don't see how you can rank yourselves with Leeds and Wigan as big game specialists.


Can you explain why it was a lucky win at Wembley?

What was lucky was the way Hull gift d you 2 tries in the first half.

I went to Wheldon Road last night exp citing to see this Cas side which is sweeping all before them play some of expansive, off the cuff rugby. Instead I saw the opposition stifle the, from playing their normal game.

Hull have the measure of Cas. Cas may have won, but Hull have found the way to competing and beating Cas.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:00 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
Obviously as you're top. However, I doubt any of Leeds, Hull or Salford would swap their season as a whole so far for yours since they're all still in the top four and in the cup semi finals.


Maybe not, but that depends on your perspective.
I'd rather win the LLS than lose in a cup semi or in the cup final.
Only one of the four teams left in the cup will win it.
There are only three trophies available per year. Cas have a firm grasp on one of them, whereas the clubs still in the cup have a 25% (roughly!) chance of winning it.
I'd rather be eight points (+ a massive points difference) ahead in the league than in the semi-final of the cup.

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 1:14 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
Obviously as you're top. However, I doubt any of Leeds, Hull or Salford would swap their season as a whole so far for yours since they're all still in the top four and in the cup semi finals.


Maybe not, but that depends on your perspective.
I'd rather win the LLS than lose in a cup semi or in the cup final.
Only one of the four teams left in the cup will win it.
There are only three trophies available per year. Cas have a firm grasp on one of them, whereas the clubs still in the cup have a 25% (roughly!) chance of winning it.
I'd rather be eight points (+ a massive points difference) ahead in the league than in the semi-final of the cup.
