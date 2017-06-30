WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Damian Sironen

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Damian Sironen

 
Post a reply

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:58 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8098
Location: Odsal Stadium
Will be surprised if Oledski isn't recalled before the split so another Prop was essential. This guy is an unknown package but it sounds like he is coming over to make an impression so it might well work out well for both parties.

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:00 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2583
Location: No longer Bradford
Very hard to judge this signing as I know jack sheet about the bloke. But we need props, badly. And as long as he's better than Kirk, it'll improve the side. And you wouldn't think being better than Kirk is all too difficult.

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:26 am
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4536
Kirk reminds me of a young Kopczak. He is all legs at the moment.

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:06 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9456
Location: Bradbados
Kirk is a young prop who, due to circumstances, has been pushed in too soon and not been given any breathing space. Whether he makes it as a first teamer will only be known when he's filled out a bit physically but I've said my piece, more than once, about pushing the kids too far. Most props don't hit their peak until their mid twenties and some even later, so he's plenty of time, but he needs a bit more sympathetic handling.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 9:12 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2583
Location: No longer Bradford
To be clear, I'm not saying Kirk won't turn into a better player in time. Just that right now, he's not good enough. Whether that's down to it being too early for him, or whether he'll ever be good enough is obviously open to opinion, and I'm not convinced one way or the other personally (and very few people can be until a few years down the line). I have no doubt it wasn't the intention for him to play every week though, but circumstances have made it necessary. Shame, because I don't think it's doing him any good.

Anyway, I don't wish to derail the thread. Let's hope this Sironen turns out to be a find.

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:11 am
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 45
Just seen a few clips, this guy could put us on the front foot with his qualities, I think he will bring some leadership to the forwards, fingers crossed

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:06 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7550
Molsk111 wrote:
Just seen a few clips, this guy could put us on the front foot with his qualities, I think he will bring some leadership to the forwards, fingers crossed


Have to be careful if it was an agents video, I remember Fev fans wetting themselves at the prospect of Verlinden from one of these videos. The reality was so much different. You may find a gem though as on the flip side of that Tangata and Calahane's videos were both very good and they turned out ok.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Damian Sironen

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:36 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1069
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Have to be careful if it was an agents video, I remember Fev fans wetting themselves at the prospect of Verlinden from one of these videos. The reality was so much different. You may find a gem though as on the flip side of that Tangata and Calahane's videos were both very good and they turned out ok.


Totally agree verlinden looked a monster! But sironen had awards for this and that in his league. But you are right need to edge on the side of caution he will be a world beater
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, debaser, Duckman, Fax Machine, HiramC, paulwalker71, thepimp007 and 130 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,5331,38476,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM